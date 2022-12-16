Changes proposed for elk hunting north of Yellowstone National Park

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Dec. 20 will consider repealing hunting permits for bull elk in a district north of Yellowstone National Park and returning the area to hunting on a general license.

The commission hosted significant debate over the controversial decision in 2016 to change elk regulations in Hunting District 313. The regulations allow hunting of bull elk on a general license for the first three weeks of the season, but during the last two weeks, only 50 hunters who successfully draw a permit via lottery may pursue bulls. The area near Gardiner includes range for Yellowstone’s northern elk herd, which often migrates during severe winter weather outside the park’s boundary.

Commissioner Pat Tabor of Whitefish has proposed amending the regulations to return the district to hunting on a general license for the full season. During a meeting in August that included setting quotas for wolves in the district, he requested Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks review the potential change.

“I’ve heard pretty clearly and then we read in the data, the elk numbers, we feel confident about the elk numbers down in Region 3 and particularly in 313,” he said. “… I would request the department would consider going back to just a five-week unrestricted elk season in 313 because there appears to be no reason to have that kind of restriction on all the hunters down there.”

Tabor responded Friday morning to an email sent Thursday seeking comment. Tabor stated he believed he had missed the deadline to comment for this story and offered to speak at the meeting for a potential follow up. Subsequent attempts to reach the commissioner on Friday were not successful.

History of HD 313

The northern herd once numbered more than 19,000, but dipped below 3,000 amid several hard winters and increased predation. The herd has rebounded to more than 6,000 animals currently, which makes it the only district in the area considered above desired population objectives — the objective for HD 313 is 4,000 elk.

The changes in 2016 came amid concerns about the size and demographics of the herd, particularly low bull-cow ratios and few mature bulls. Flight surveys counted only 2.7 bulls per 100 cows by 2015, with the management plan aiming for closer to a 10-100 ratio; the last time that occurred was 2002. The share of mature bulls taken by hunters has also slumped, from 86% of the 299 bulls killed in 2005 being six points or larger to 58% of the 472 bulls killed in 2015 being six points or larger, according to FWP’s report on the northern herd.

In response, FWP proposed in 2016 moving the entirety of the district to limited permits. That drew major pushback from outfitters and other hunters who visited the area. The commission eventually struck a compromise with the split general/permitted season, but the regulations have continued to be a source of disagreement.

The current bull-cow ratio has increased slightly to 3.6-100 during counts earlier this year, and in 2020, hunters killed 288 bulls in the district with an estimated 39% being six points or larger, according to FWP’s report.

FWP’s game management Bureau Chief Brian Wakeling said the herd has rebounded and characterized the bull-cow ratio as “stabilized.” Because FWP counts after the hunting season but elk mate in the early fall, the ratio is not a significant biological concern, he said, adding that bulls often seek cover on winter range, making them more challenging to count.

In analyzing the amendment, Wakeling said in a migratory herd the factors affecting the elk population and dynamics are complex. Biologists believe more bulls will be killed under a general license and that will affect the bull-cow ratio, but not compromise reproduction success of the overall herd, he said.

Questions on the process

Weeks ago Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks posted its agenda for the Dec. 20 commission meeting. Action items include adjustments to big game regulations which include updates to legal language for hunting district boundaries or quota ranges for issuing permits.

A number of the comments, including several from outfitters, took the open comment opportunity to request that HD 313 be changed from special permit to general license, pointing to the herd data and benefits to local business.

“The city of Gardner and the entire community have been dealt a massive economic blow from the recent flood,” Chuck Rein, the former president of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, wrote. “This community does not need another setback now. From a biological perspective the elk numbers in 313 easily sustain a full hunting season. Outfitters and the general public will pump dollars into this community.”

In proposing his amendment, Tabor echoed those concerns.

“This comes about as I discussed in the August commission meeting when the department disclosed that there are no longer biological concerns about elk populations in this district,” he said. “That was a major reason for me proposing a decrease to the wolf quota for this district. The outfitting businesses like the rest of the businesses have been severely hurt due to the flooding. Several constituents reached out with this request, and it seems appropriate to restore opportunity back to the district.”

While the merits of the amendment will surely revive debate over the issue, Thomas Baumeister, board member of Montana Backcountry Hunters and Anglers said his organization has concerns with the process that led to the amendment’s proposal. Unlike the slate of FWP proposals that went out for weeks of public comment, he believes the public has not had sufficient chance to weigh in on such a significant change proposed in an amendment that will primarily see comment offered at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We pride ourselves in Montana on having a process and we have loud and clear public involvement,” he said. “Clearly this is an issue people have strong opinions about one way or another and we need to good job of making sure people can share opinions and the commission can hear them and that’s what this is about.”

Under a new process started earlier this year, FWP posts a commission agenda that includes the agency’s recommendations. The public comments, that comment is compiled, and then commissioners offer proposed amendments to the agenda posted two weeks before the meeting.

The change came following a contentious season-setting process last year that led to confusion as the commission voted on wide-ranging and technical changes to deer and elk hunting regulations. Under that previous system, commissioners offered amendments during meetings themselves, at which time they would hear live public comment.

Baumeister agrees that the new system is an improvement, but also believes that with FWP’s proposed changes being mostly minimal housekeeping issues, the HD 313 amendment goes against the spirit of the new process. He would like to see the amendment put out for public comment and then voted on at a future commission meeting.

“(The process is) certainly more transparent as we get a better sense where commission is and that is a good thing,” he said. “… If this is what the process looks like, you slip in an amendment that looks to us as something different than what was put out to the public, I don’t think that’s the intent of the new process.”

FWP spokesperson Greg Lemon touted the new process as an effort at transparency in how the commission process operates. The department did consider Tabor’s request in August, he said, but ultimately decided to recommend the status quo with an eye towards next year when the bulk of regulations come up again on their two-year cycle.

“In our knowledge of how big the conversation is and got around 313 in previous season setting processes, we felt the best way forward was to propose a status quo knowing next year was the full season setting process,” Lemon said.

Still, commissioners have wide latitude to propose agenda items. When asked if the amendment for HD 313 could be put out for public comment, Lemon said that would be well within the commission’s decision-making power.

On Thursday, FWP changed an error on its commission agenda page. Parts of the page stated that agenda items would be finalized at the commission’s February meeting rather than on Dec. 20. Those were corrected, and Lemon said because the cover sheets for the agenda items contained the correct information, the commission will proceed as planned.