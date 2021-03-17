Change to contentious voter ID bill removes new restrictions for college students

Failing those forms of ID, the bill would still require voters to come up with some other form of photo ID (like a Costco membership card), and pair it with official documentation showing their current address, such as a utility bill or bank statement.

Those changes also apply to voting, meaning voters would have to provide the same ID or information to cast ballots in person. Custer’s amendment also allows voters to cast provisional ballots if they don’t have sufficient identification at the polling place, as long as they fill out a form stating they have “a reasonable impediment to meeting the identification requirements,” including transportation, work schedule, a disability or lost or stolen ID.

Custer said she was bringing the amendment to avert a likely court battle over the proposed photo ID requirements, although she acknowledged that the Secretary of State’s office was lukewarm on the changes.

“I don’t say they’re jumping for joy, but there was no way this bill could fly when it was going to go immediately to court, in my book,” Custer said. “… I just couldn’t see spending taxpayer money to go to court when we knew immediately it was going to happen from the testimony.”