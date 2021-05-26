Challenges to Montana campus carry bill headed for District Court

The separate orders issued Wednesday state the two petitions filed last week, which requested the Supreme Court take the legal challenges on an emergency basis, failed to establish an emergency that could not be first handled in District Court.

The Montana Board of Regents filed the first petition on May 20, asking the court put the brakes on House Bill 102's June 1 effective date and declare the law an unconstitutional overreach by the Legislature into the board's authority to determine on-campus policy. The second filing was submitted to the high court by a coalition of campus-related groups, including former regents, student groups, individual professors and students, as well as the Montana Federation of Public Employees, the state's largest union comprised of public employees. This petition, too, challenged lawmaker's ability to make laws regarding campus policy, but included three other new laws, House Bill 112, 349 and Senate Bill 319.