More than 20 GOP lawmakers have misgendered a state legislator in calling for her censure after comments made on the House floor Tuesday, while Democratic leadership rebuked the call.

During debate on amendments to a bill that would ban some gender-affirming care for transgender minors, Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, spoke in opposition. The amendments were Gov. Greg Gianforte's suggestion, and the bill is now headed back to him with his changes approved by lawmakers.

"If you vote yes on this bill, and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," Zephyr said.

That brought an objection from House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, who said “That is entirely inappropriate, disrespectful and uncalled for. We can debate matters civilly and with respect for each other.”

Vinton previously stood up in objection to comments from Zephyr, when the Democratic legislator said “"If you are forcing a trans child to go through puberty when they are trans, that is tantamount to torture. And this body should be ashamed.”

Zephyr is the first openly transgender legislator in Montana.

People opposed to the bill who spoke in public testimony opportunities said it could increase suicides among trans Montanans. Data shows trans youth are more at risk of suicide, and a Bozeman doctor earlier in the session emailed legislators and the governor about a minor who had attempted suicide and while in the emergency department cited legislation lawmakers were considering as a contributing factor.

The 21 legislators who called for censure are part of the self-branded “Freedom Caucus,” formed earlier this session.

“ … The legislature itself has not yet issued a collective statement acknowledging the wrongdoing and upholding a commitment to civil discourse,” the caucus wrote in a press release.

In response, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, issued a sharp statement.

“The language used by the so-called Freedom Caucus, including the intentional and repeated misgendering of Rep. Zephyr, is blatantly disrespectful and the farthest thing imaginable from the ‘commitment to civil discourse’ that these letter writers demand. I find it incredibly ironic that these legislators are making demands of others that they refuse to abide by themselves,” Abbott wrote.

Censures are not common in the Montana Legislature. In the House, if a member is called to order, the issue can be referred to the Rules Committee by either the minority or majority leader. That committee may recommend to the House that the member be censured or be subject to other action. Censure consists of an official public reprimand of a member for inappropriate behavior.

Several states around the country have either already enacted or are considering bans on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Montana's Legislature has taken up several bills this session that would change how trans Montanans live in the state, with bills passing with support only from GOP legislators and opposition from a handful of Republicans and all Democrats.