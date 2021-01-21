Caucus conundrum: GOP closed-door meeting raises questions

Early Thursday morning, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee held a closed-door caucus the chairman said was a legal maneuver to not fall under the state’s open meetings laws.

“Several people, including the press, said for open meeting laws we must say where the meeting is and allow them in. That is true if we’re going to have our caucus, obviously, if we are going to have everyone and we have more than 50% of the committee,” said Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican who leads the committee. “It is my policy that when we do caucus, we will not have 50% or more” of the committee to not be considered an open meeting.

The House Judiciary Committee conveyed at 7 a.m. Thursday to vote on several high-profile, controversial bills, including those that target transgender athletes and would change the landscape for abortion access.

Shortly after gaveling in and taking roll call, Usher told the committee both vice chairs agreed to do 30 minutes of caucusing.

Neither party announced the location of their caucus, though reporters in the room followed lawmakers to their respective meetings. One Republican committee member told a reporter upon leaving the hearing room that the party's caucus would not be open because it would not reach a quorum.