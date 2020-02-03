Casey Schreiner ends Montana gubernatorial campaign

HELENA — House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner of Great Falls has ended his campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor of Montana.

Schreiner said Monday he knew it would be an uphill battle and he does not have the resources to run a competitive campaign.

Schreiner's campaign raised just over $15,000 in the final three months of 2019 and was left with just over $8,000 in the bank for the primary, campaign finance records show.

"It's time for us all to get behind the candidate that has the best chance of winning and promoting our shared values come November," Schreiner said in a video posted on his Facebook page Monday morning.

Schreiner's withdrawal leaves Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and businesswoman Whitney Williams as the two remaining Democrats running in the June 2 primary.

Cooney thanked Schreiner via Twitter, posting: "Your voice and energy on the campaign trail has lifted everyone up, and your fight for a fair shot for all Montana families will continue."

