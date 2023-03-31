GREAT FALLS — Cascade County’s new clerk and recorder sought to reassure scores of residents Friday afternoon that her office will meet looming deadlines for several upcoming elections, but dozens of people voiced frustration with what they considered a lack of clarity.

Close to 200 people packed into a building at the county fairgrounds, following a venue change to accommodate the heightened community interest in the issue. By the time the meeting started, the crowd was standing-room only, packed along the sides and back of the Family Living Center.

Over the course of a 20-minute presentation, Clerk and Recorder Sandra Merchant told residents the upcoming election for Great Falls Public Schools would be held via absentee ballots and in-person polling. Ballots will go out April 17 as planned, and Election Day will be May 2. Ditto for other upcoming school elections the county supervises.

“I also vote here, I put my ballot in a box just like everybody else does,” Merchant told the crowd. “And I also want fair, transparent and secure elections and I want to make sure my vote counts. And I’m sure you all do too."

But during a lengthy question-and-answer session that followed Merchant’s presentation, many residents who took to the microphone expressed a lack of faith in Merchant’s ability to do the job. The school district had been planning a mail-ballot election, as is typical with trustee elections. The county had agreed to that arrangement last December.

But the series of typically mail-only elections for schools and other local jurisdictions was thrown into doubt two weeks ago, after Merchant indicated her office would be unable to move forward with them as originally planned.

Emails Merchant sent to Great Falls Public Schools and the Sun River Valley School District in March stated that the loss of a local mail services vendor created a situation that made mail-only elections not “economically or administratively feasible.” The elections would instead be held in-person at polling places, she wrote.

Cascade County's elections office had for years relied on a local company to help with mail-in and absentee ballots. The company announced in January it was closing, and on Friday Merchant said the backup company she had been working with had initially agreed to do it, but changed later determined it didn't have the capacity for the job. Advanced Litho Printing, the company Merchant named, didn't respond to previous requests for a response. An employee reached by phone Friday declined to comment.

For the past two weeks, Merchant's office stayed silent on how it would move forward without a mail services vendor, or whether an alternative had been found. She told residents Friday the plan now is to rely on in-house staff to print envelopes, sort mail and do the other jobs typically outsourced to a mail services company.

But a parade of irate county residents on Friday questioned whether an in-person election would be cheaper, particularly when more than 80% of voters are on the absentee ballot list, meaning they’ll get a ballot in the mail either way.

“How do you justify an increased cost to our taxpayers of $45,000 because you failed to plan and effectively perform your duties?” asked Jasmine Taylor, prompting a round of applause from many in the audience.

That figure is a matter of debate, and Merchant questioned whether it would be more expensive to go her route. She didn’t provide specifics related to costs of mailing or personnel for one type of election versus the other.

But Great Falls Public Schools superintendent Tom Moore, who also spoke during the meeting, said after the meeting that he estimates adding in-person voting to the mix could cost twice as much, depending on how many polling places are open. The district budgeted $42,000 for a mail-only trustee election, he said.

While the county clerk handles the elections process, it’s the district that pays for it. Moore asked who will have to pay the difference if added costs are due to “mistakes and so forth in the process.” Merchant said she didn’t know.

Moore added that he felt the school district and the clerk and recorder’s office had over the years established a solid collaborative relationship.

“That doesn’t quite feel like that in this particular situation,” he said.

Merchant also had some supporters in the room. Several took to the lectern to thank her for her work, noting that she just took office in January.

“In less than two-and-a-half months, I’m really appreciative of the timeline you gave us, of the challenges you had to conquer,” Noel Johnson said, adding, “You’ve had a lot thrown at you.”

The Great Falls Public Library, which is asking voters to approve a mill levy to avoid layoffs and a loss of operating hours, received a similar email. The library levy is scheduled for June 6, and Merchant repeated Friday that their election would also involve in-person polling. Two top officials from the public library indicated they were getting that confirmation for the first time, after unsuccessfully trying to communicate with Merchant's office.

Merchant, a Republican, narrowly defeated former Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore last November. Moore, who had served in the office for 16 years, is a Democrat.

Cascade County’s three commissioners are all fellow Republicans, but at least one of them said after the meeting that Merchant’s presentation had not alleviated his concerns. Commissioner Joe Briggs also said he continues to be interested in removing the power to administer elections from the clerk and recorder’s office, and instead making it an appointed position under the commissioners.

“It has nothing to do with who’s in office, it has to do with the office of having an elected official in charge of a department that runs elections,” Briggs said in an interview after the meeting. “Just inherently, that doesn’t work.”

Some of the state’s larger counties have moved in that similar direction, with appointed election administrators under the purview of the commissioners in Missoula and Yellowstone counties, for example. Briggs added that he has been advocating for the switch since before Merchant was elected.

Doing so would require at least one other commissioner signing off, however. Commission Chair Rae Grulkowski said after the meeting that she has full confidence in Merchant and believes the election administrator should be an elected position.

I think having that as an elected position keeps it in control of the people,” she said. “If you want to get rid of an elected person, you vote them out, and that is our right.”

But the other commissioner, Jim Larson, said he’s on the fence. He said he’d resisted the proposal earlier, since Merchant had run specifically on her ability to oversee elections. But Larson said he’d reconsider that position, depending on how this one goes.

“Now we’re running into some other issues, and so I’m watching that very, closely to see if these elections run smoothly,” he said.