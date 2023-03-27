A bill to create a memorial at the Montana Capitol to the late journalist Charles S. Johnson won unanimous, bipartisan approval from a legislative committee Monday.

Johnson, who died at his Helena home on March 4, has been referred to as the “dean” of Montana political journalism in numerous tributes published in the weeks since his death. Beginning in the run-up to the state’s 1972 constitutional convention, he served as a statehouse reporter for a career spanning five decades.

“He was not only an exceptionally kind, thoughtful, honest journalist, with integrity, unimpeachable character,” said former Gov. Marc Racicot, one of several current and former Montana politicians who testified as proponents before the House Legislative Administration Committee. “He was an extraordinarily humble and decent man.”

House Bill 855, would pave the way for a “plaque or other item of tribute” to Johnson to be placed in the Capitol building or elsewhere in the several-block area of adjacent government buildings, known as the Capitol complex. It also lets the Montana Historical Society — of which Johnson was a board member — to raise money for creating and installing the memorial. Sponsored by Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena, it includes an initial $100 appropriation to that end.

“Chuck’s grin and gentle demeanor made him approachable to generations of young journalists who quickly learned that he was generous with his time and knowledge, not just for a minute, but for a lifetime,” reads part of the bill’s introductory language.

Jim Strauss, a retired longtime president and publisher of the Great Falls Tribune, testified to that mentor role on behalf of the Montana Newspaper Association.

“While Chuck has passed, his guidance will help shape Montana journalism for decades to come,” said Strauss, who was also a publisher of the Missoulian newspaper for several years. “He always had time to help a young journalist add more depth to an article, give sources and phone numbers that could add more clarity to the reporting. Chuck wanted all journalism to reach its highest possible level.”

Family members and others also testified to Johnson’s character as a husband, brother and friend. His wife, Pat Hunt, told the committee that Johnson loved to talk about Montana’s history, and he “made the most boring story come to life.”

She added, “In all our discussions about a story in over 30 years, he never once told me who his sources were.”

Representatives from Lee Montana Newspapers, the Montana Free Press, Montana Public Radio and Montana PBS also testified in support, as did the Montana Historical Society and the Montana Broadcasters Association.

The bill had no opponents. After a brief discussion, the committee passed it 18-0. It heads to the House floor next.