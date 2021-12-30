Cannabis regulators ramped up recreational program on tight timeframe

Road to recreational cannabis After the medical marijuana industry navigated a winding route of regulatory overhauls, federal raids and Supreme Court rulings, Montanans started the next part of the state’s journey when 58% of voters approved recreational cannabis in the 2020 election. For this seven-part series, the Montana State News Bureau's Seaborn Larson and Thom Bridge have documented the route providers, local regulators and law enforcement have taken as they prepare for the new cannabis landscape in Montana. The series will conclude with a first-day look at recreational sales on Jan. 1

Rules or no rules, recreational cannabis sales begin Jan. 1 in Montana. And after the nearly two decades of ramifications from the poor regulations initially set up for the medical marijuana industry, the Montana Department of Revenue wanted to get it right this time — with just six months to accomplish everything.

The deadline created a pressure-cooker environment, in which the department just finalized its last package of administrative rules on Dec. 22, two weeks before sales start.

"It's going to be really tight," Cannabis Control Division Administrator Kristan Barbour said in a November interview. "Our preference would be to stand this program up with rules around it, because this goes live (Jan. 1) whether the rules are there or not."

Voters made the Department of Revenue the new overseer of the state's entire cannabis industry when they passed Initiative 190 in November 2020. The initiative set July 1 as the deadline to transfer Montana's medical marijuana program, previously under the state health department, to the Department of Revenue.

Over the last half of this year, Barbour's division has ramped up for the new recreational system while incorporating the medical program. While lawmakers' bill set up the broad framework for the state's cannabis program, it was up to the revenue department to write specific rules to implement everything.

Gearing up for the new market has meant balancing legislators' intent and the industry's response when developing those rules. Internally, the division has also developed its IT systems and tested its new licensing software, the nuts and bolts that will keep the industry and the state on the same page.

"Once we can unleash this, and see what we've built, I hope that we can look back at the citizens of Montana and they'll say 'I feel good about voting for I-190,'" Barbour said.

Providers who spoke to the Montana State News Bureau for this story said the last-second rule changes have created some uncertainty. But they've appreciated the new division that's had boots on the ground and been responsive to their feedback during the rulemaking process, considering the choppy waters the medical marijuana industry endured in its 17-year history.

Regulatory upheaval

Montana voters first approved medical marijuana in 2004. The market quickly morphed into the Wild West, with little to no regulation from the state health department. In 2011, lawmakers — responding to the federal raids at some dispensaries across the state — passed a law that restricted providers to three patients, ending access to medicinal products for 93% of patients and decimating the market across Montana.

The state Supreme Court upheld the law in early 2016, but voters overturned it later that year with Initiative 182. In the years since, the state continued to develop more rules through the Legislature and Department of Public Health and Human Services, occasionally raising contention in the industry.

Twenty-two full-time employees from the health department's former medical marijuana program migrated to the Department of Revenue when it took the reins in July. By mid-November the Cannabis Control Division had hired 29 of its 34 full-time employees allocated by the Legislature. And there are a lot of new faces in the division; one licensing technician has been with the program since the medical market emerged, "but other than that, there's a lot of freshness," Barbour said.

"There's a number of us with lots of different experience coming from different directors and different subject matter experts," division Deputy Administrator Erin Ducharme said. "We all come together and have discussions about how decisions are going to be made or which rules are more important to go through at what point. It's just really collaborative in our division based on the fact that we all come from so many different directions."

Behind the curtain at the Department of Revenue, much of the Cannabis Control Division's efforts have been focused on converting providers to its new licensing system, a more centralized version of the apparatus used by the state health department. Bringing that old data in and transferring the hundreds of providers, dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and laboratories to the new system is a heavy lift in a short time frame, said management analyst Andrew Hoffman.

"We're really working on (the providers') behalf, and trying to make this whole thing work for everybody," Hoffman said.

While all eyes are on recreational, the Cannabis Control Division has tallied 83 providers who will remain medical when the clock turns on a new year. Devin Keller is an inspector supervisor at the division who has been in regular contact with providers through the transition to Department of Revenue oversight, and said he's interested to see who decides to take up recreational, or adult-use, cannabis sales and who decides to keep their business medical.

"Really, if they're a former medical marijuana licensee in a 'green' county, the world is theirs for the taking when it comes to marijuana," Keller said. "The people who decide not to, it's going to be interesting how everything shakes out."

Rumble over rules

Out in public view, the rulemaking process has been dicey. The revenue department has worked with sometimes conflicting information from the Legislature and an industry that's vocal when regulations can make or break their livelihoods. In developing rules, the department tried to clarify things that weren't defined in House Bill 701, the overarching cannabis regulation bill passed last session.

The industry pushed back strongly on the first proposed parameters on advertising. Those suggested rules would have required all signage to be in black and white and to include a warning label in type at least 10% in size as the largest font, among other restrictions. The division, after a full-throated rebuke from producers in public comments, scaled back many of those restrictions in their final adoption of the advertising regulations.

Lawmakers also prohibited recreational cannabis shops from selling hemp. By extension of the hemp ban, the cannabis division issued a proposed rule that barred dispensaries from selling cannabidiol products, most commonly non-psychoactive components derived from hemp widely known as CBD. Lawmakers argued the rule strayed too far from legislative intent, but planned to clarify the matter with a follow-up bill in the 2023 session. As a result, the division was able to reverse course and clarify that providers could still sell CBD products.

"Our rules have been fairly controversial," Barbour said. "And I think it's only because there are so many. It's not ideal in state government to launch 15 rules in one package. … There's also some gaps in House Bill 701. … Some of these loose ends that didn't get tied up, we're trying to address."

Lawmakers and providers, however, have praised Barbour and her team for remaining fluid in a crunched timeframe with the information they've had to work with.

"I've been very impressed with DOR," Joanna Barney, general manager of Sacred Sun Farms in Four Corners, said, noting several Cannabis Control Division staff have been out to their facilities to hear from them directly. "They've been extremely receptive to our feedback."

It's a different relationship than providers had with the state health department, Barney said, which was given little power through much of its time regulating the industry to enforce the laws put in place by the Legislature. Providers who operated out of compliance sometimes suffered no consequences for doing so, while others who did operate within the rules paid huge costs, she said.

In the months since the Department of Revenue took over, Barney has stayed involved in the rulemaking process, just as she did during the session when lawmakers were juggling three different cannabis implementation bills and dozens of amendments, sometimes voting on the whole, unwieldy bunch in one day.

"The rule packages have been a good reflection of what happened in the session," Barney said. "It was a dense bill and a lot of changes to keep up with."

The volume of information in legislation and department rules speak to how the state has developed along with the industry since the federal raids roughly a decade ago. Barbour said despite the sprint of the last six months, the division has strength in the enthusiasm its staff has for the job.

"It's an accolade to the type of people that this program has attracted and who have been here kind of in the ditches as it transformed over the years," Barbour said. "There's nothing about marijuana that has remained stable … and I think it speaks pretty highly to their character to be flexible and fluid in this environment."

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.