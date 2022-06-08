Candidates wait on Lincoln County results in tight GOP House race

With an incredibly narrow 1,064-vote lead for Republican Ryan Zinke, the former Interior secretary thought to be the favored candidate in a five-way GOP primary for Montana's western U.S. House seat, all eyes are on Lincoln County.

That's the only county in the race not yet reporting results. With at least 4,084 absentee ballots returned there and 14,802 registered voters, the race hinges on those results. Those numbers come from the Secretary of State's Office.

Zinke held 41% of the vote in the western district early Wednesday morning, with 32,752 ballots cast for him. Former state Sen. Al Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon from Kalispell, had 40%, or 31,688 votes.

Republican state Sen. Mike Cuffe, who represents Lincoln County and is running unopposed for re-election, said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening an issue with trimming the ballots has caused county election officials to move to a hand count.

"Since some ballots were trimmed too much, they were unable to work in the automatic counting machines," Cuffe wrote. "Administrator (Paula) Buff said it is too early to estimate how long the counting will take, but believes complete counts will be available no later than Friday."

Lincoln County had not released anything publicly on the hand count by Wednesday morning.

The other candidates in the race trailed significantly, with Kalispell church leader Mary Todd at 10%; Matt Jette, a school teacher from Missoula, at 6%; and Mitch Heuer, a home builder from Whitefish; at 2%.

On the Democratic side, Missoula lawyer Monica Tranel defeated Bozeman nonprofit executive Cora Neumann and former Missoula state lawmaker Tom Winter. Tranel got 65% of the votes reported so far to 27% for Neumann and 8% for Winter. Both of Tranel's opponents conceded the race Tuesday night and threw their support behind her.

This story will be updated.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.