Candidates in western House race discuss firearms policy

Following recent mass shootings and debate over the daily violence carried out with firearms across the country, candidates in the western U.S. House primary race offered up their views on ways to address the problem.

The Democratic primary between Cora Neumann, a Bozeman nonprofit executive who has focused on public health issues; Monica Tranel, a Missoula lawyer who has experience in the energy and natural resources sectors; and Tom Winter, a former state lawmaker from Missoula who works to expand access to broadband.

The five-way GOP primary for the new district includes Ryan Zinke, a former congressman and Secretary of the Interior; Al Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and former state lawmaker; Mary Todd, a church leader and small business owner from Kalispell; Mitch Heuer, a homebuilder from Whitefish; and Matt Jette, a school teacher from Missoula.

Democrats

In the Democratic primary, Tranel said she wanted to balance the right to have firearms with policies she said could reduce shootings like the one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed and 17 more were injured.

“We don't have to choose between supporting the Second Amendment and common sense laws to reduce gun violence,” Tranel said in a statement Tuesday. “In Congress, I would support legislation that makes it harder for dangerous people to buy a gun, such as universal criminal background checks and red flag laws. Another piece of legislation that I would support would end immunity for gun manufacturers. This is an important check on curbing irresponsible behavior from gun manufacturers and sellers.”

Neumann said she also supported the Second Amendment but would support legislation aimed at keeping people safe from violence.

“So I want to be clear: it’s our constitutional right to bear arms, and I’ll protect that from Congress,” Neumann said in a statement emailed Tuesday. “We’re a family of gun owners. ... This is part of our way of life in Montana, and I believe in everyone’s right to provide for and protect themselves and their loved ones.

Neumann said she would advocate for “background checks on gun sales, extreme risk protection order systems, red flag laws, safe storage education, and opposing politicians carving out special loopholes for their donors.”

Neumann was also critical of past inaction.

"I still don’t have words for what happened last week in Texas. It is just horrendous. My kids go to Bozeman High, and they went through a lockdown the next day. They shouldn’t have to live with this type of fear while watching adults, our leaders, do nothing,” she said.

Winter said in a statement he was frustrated with the dialogue around the problem.

"If you can't say unequivocally that we can't have weapons of war — assault weapons — on our streets then what the hell are you even seeking public office for? Uvalde could be Polson or Ronan or Whitefish. It could happen here,” Winter said in a statement Tuesday. “Politicians are all too happy to use children and families in their campaigns. Yet can't lift a finger to use the power we gave them to protect our children and our families. Get weapons of war — assault weapons — off our streets, institute universal background checks, disarm abusers and pass comprehensive gun safety legislation now.”

Winter said responsible firearm owners had been drawn into a political fray.

“No responsible hunter wants guns turned on schools. No Montanan with an elk tag thinks children should die to maintain the gun industry's corrupt status quo. We can fix this. The only thing standing in our way is the corruption of the GOP by the gun lobby and the condescension of many Democratic leaders who think that me and my fellow gun owners are so stupid that we won't accept common-sense gun safety laws,” Winter said. “We deserve better than this from our leaders, as did the victims of this latest, entirely preventable massacre. In Congress I will do everything I can to ensure the safety of our communities."

Republicans

Presumed front runner Ryan Zinke did not attend the forum.

In a statement this week, a campaign spokesperson said “Secretary Zinke has practiced and defended our constitutional rights his entire life and knows the answer to curbing acts of evil is not taking away the rights of law-abiding Americans, it’s addressing root causes, mental health, school safety, recognizing an emerging threat, etc.”

Heuer was the only Republican candidate to acknowledge the Buffalo shooting at the Missoula forum.

“I am sick to death of mass shootings,” Heuer said during his opening remarks. “Another one just happened. You know, I think the most civil society is going to be achieved by a citizenry that is armed and ready.”

He frequently seconded the views of Todd, who throughout the debate endorsed an absolutist approach to the Second Amendment.

“If our government has a bazooka, I want a bazooka. If our government has tanks, I want tanks,” she said, earning an enthusiastic round of applause from the crowd of about 150.

Olszewski similarly stayed well to the right on gun issues, stating his opposition to gun-free zones at schools, red flag laws and a national gun registry.

On the other hand, Jette, who during the previous GOP debate in Kalispell pushed back on some right-wing positions from his opponents, argued against allowing guns in schools.

He also criticized Todd for injecting critical race theory and the southern U.S. border into her answer to an unrelated gun policy question.

“We’ve got to do better,” he said, prompting an audience member to stand and ask if he was a Democrat.

“You’re blaming the other team, that’s all you’re doing,” he said. “No wonder young Americans right now are sitting in their classrooms going, ‘What am I going to do? There’s a clown show taking place.’”

Jette sided with his fellow candidates’ opposition to red flag laws and a national gun registry, and said he supports the public sale of high-capacity firearms and magazines. All four of the candidates onstage also stated that legal immunities for gun manufacturers should remain in place.

During the event, Olszewski repeatedly called into question Zinke’s commitment to gun rights, citing his opponent’s past opposition to allowing 50-caliber rifles to be sold to the public.

Zinke has long distanced himself from that position, though, saying in a debate in 2014 that he changed his mind after traveling the state and learning that Montanans wanted access to those firearms. Zinke has also touted his A+ rating from the National Rifle Association. Olszewski has the endorsement of the Montana Shooting Sports Association.

Firearms played a big role in Montana's last midterm election, when candidates in both the U.S. Senate and House race highlighted guns and the Second Amendment in commercials that flooded the airways.

But in an Associated Press poll of voters conducted just before that general election and specific to Montana, voters put guns near the bottom of the list of issues most important to them.

The primary is June 7.

