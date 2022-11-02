Candidates diverge on abortion in congressional race

In the closing week of the race to decide who will represent Montana's new congressional district covering the western part of the state, Democratic candidate Monica Tranel is making access to abortion one of her closing arguments to voters while her opponent Ryan Zinke articulates a stance on the issue that diverges from the state party's platform.

Along with press conferences addressing the high cost of living, Tranel is holding a series of "Roe Row Roe" events to call for codifying access to abortions. It also is a nod to Tranel's background as an Olympic rower.

Zinke has addressed the topic of abortion in candidate forums but in rallies and appearances at get-out-the-vote events in the final weeks before the vote he's more focused on highlighting energy, inflation, housing and the economy.

Abortion access dominated the news cycle this summer following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to access an abortion at the federal level. Democrats across the country have campaigned on the issue, but the amount of time since the court's order and the pressure inflation has put on voters' pocketbooks may have weakened its effect on the electorate, some political analysts say.

"For a long time it was a very big deal not only in the press, but people got engaged," said Jessi Bennion, a political science professor in Montana. "There were stories about women getting more involved, registering to vote. It was a motivating thing for Democratic voters for a few months." But American voters have short attention spans, she said, and there have been many major news cycles since.

It’s likely that voters in Montana will care more about party label than the nuances between Zinke’s views on abortion and the state party platform, Bennion said.

“What we’ll see is voters caring more about that party label, are they Republican, are they Democrat?” she said.

In a recent television ad, Tranel criticizes Zinke over abortion, saying he supports banning abortion with no exceptions and that while in Congress she would protect people's rights to make their own decisions.

Zinke, however, has consistently said during his campaign that he favors exceptions for allowing abortion such as pregnancy due to rape or to save the life of the mother. Any such legislation should also include easing access to birth control, he says, with his support for any potential legislation hinging on those provisions.

That comes as a more moderate stance than some in the GOP who have drafted a bill for a national abortion ban following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which had protected access to pre-viability abortion. While Congress could step in to either federally codify abortion access or impose further restrictions, the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization puts abortion in the hands of state Legislatures, with some Republican-led states invoking total bans. Over the summer, Montana's Republican Party voted to add to their platform support of a ban without exceptions in the state.

In the Republican primary, Zinke faced criticism from candidates running to his right that attacked his record on abortion. In the general, attacks have centered on larger GOP efforts to restrict abortion and personal privacy. In the general election, Tranel has focused heavily on the privacy aspect of the issue.

Abortion remains legal in Montana and several GOP laws putting restrictions on access are currently on hold with recent court decisions. Zinke has said he supports the Dobbs decision to return lawmaking to the states, and said in a recent interview he supports the 2021 law that bans abortion after 20 weeks in Montana that includes exceptions.

“I think a ban is too harsh because it doesn’t take into account dire circumstances,” he said. “Nor do I think that abortion should be a routine substitute for birth control and I appreciate that it’s a Montana decision, and right now I appreciate what the Legislature put forward with 20 weeks.”

Tranel on Tuesday said if he's elected to Congress, Zinke would be faced with a "thumbs up, thumbs down" vote on federal abortion legislation. She pointed to the bill introduced by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to ban most abortions after 15 weeks, with some exceptions in the case of rape, incest or the life of the mother. Those exceptions, however, can be difficult to invoke in practice.

Democrats running across the country have cited the bill as evidence Republicans would seek to curb access to abortion at the federal level if the party regains control in D.C. following this year's midterms.

Tranel said Zinke would be beholden to his party if elected.

"Ryan Zinke is going to vote with that party and on that bill exactly the way they tell him to vote," Tranel said during a press conference in Bozeman on Tuesday. She also questioned what would be included in the exceptions Zinke has said he supports.

"He's running around now saying, 'Well, I understand there's dire circumstances.' What the hell are dire circumstances? I'm supposed to call him up and say, 'I think I have some dire circumstances. What do you think? Can you help me out?' That's not how it works," Tranel said. " ... It doesn't matter what he thinks right now or what he says. It's how he's going to vote."

In a debate last month hosted by Montana Television Network, Zinke criticized Tranel's stance on access to abortion.

"I stand absolutely opposed to the idea that you can hide behind privacy and take a child's life moments before birth. That is not Montana and that is barbaric," Zinke said.

Tranel pushed back on that, saying in the exchange broadcast on Montana Television Network that no one supported that.

On Tuesday, she said if elected she would back letting people make their own choice.

"I'm going to vote for you making your own decisions about your body and life and how you live your life and whether you're a parent," Tranel said.

During a candidate forum held by Lee Newspapers and Montana Public Radio in September, neither candidate directly answered a question about if they could clarify at what gestational age and under what circumstances you believe abortion should be allowed.

While in the Montana Senate, Zinke voted for bills to require parental notification for abortion that were later vetoed by Democratic governors. In 2009 he voted against a referendum to amend the Montana Constitution to say its right to privacy did not grant access to abortion or public funding of abortion. In 2011 he voted for a similar referendum — both referendums ultimately failed to make it to the ballot.

During his first term in Congress Zinke co-sponsored the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” a bill that passed the U.S. House but stalled in the Senate. The bill, which came while access to pre-viability abortion remained under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, did not legislate restrictions before 20 weeks of pregnancy. After 20 weeks, the bill outlawed abortion with exceptions to save the life of the mother, if the pregnancy is the result of rape in an adult, or is the result of rape or incest in a minor. The bill further put reporting requirements on physicians and imposed penalties including fines and up to five years in prison for performing an unauthorized abortion.

When asked about his policy pre-20 versus post-20 weeks gestational age, Zinke says he must see legislation.

“So the heart of the matter, would I support a bill with further restrictions? I would have to see the bill because the bill also has to include access to birth control, alternatives, because if you’re going to say you have to have a child, then what’s the alternative? Are you going to support that child? Is there access to education? There’s all sorts of things, but I’m adamantly unambiguous in I’m pro-life, but I think a ban is too harsh because it doesn’t include dire circumstances you cannot legislate,” he told the Montana State News Bureau.

When asked how a bill that did not restrict abortions before 20 weeks supports a pro-life position, Zinke defended his 2015 legislation as moving the needle toward restrictions.

“I looked at the bill and the bill was 20 weeks — up to that point, it wasn’t 20 weeks,” he said. “In my view, my job is to make sure that I look out for the most vulnerable, which are the unborn and the elderly. So that bill saved lives of the unborn. And was it a perfect bill? No, but it was a good bill.”

While in Congress Zinke also voted for a bill mandating certain medical care for an infant born alive during an abortion.

Citing religious views, Libertarian candidate John Lamb has said he's opposed to abortion in all cases.