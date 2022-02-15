Can-MT border crossing open again after demonstration dissolves in Coutts

The Coutts port of entry resumed operations Tuesday after a protest against vaccine mandates there had largely halted traffic for two weeks.

The Canadian Border Services Agency announced the port's reopening in a press release Tuesday.

The demonstration dissolved the day after the Alberta Royal Canadian Mounted Police made 11 arrests at the port and seized a cache of firearms and ammunition from "a small organized group within the larger Coutts protest."

All of those arrested were Canadian citizens, according to news reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked emergency powers to bring an end to the demonstration in Coutts and other sites around Canada that had hamstrung U.S. automakers and paralyzed trade routes. Trudeau ruled out use of military force but under the emergency powers threatened to haul away the trucks in the demonstration and freeze the bank accounts of those involved.

In Montana shipping companies have found ways around the Coutts border across from the Sweet Grass port of entry after being stranded in nearby border towns like Shelby.

About 50 Montanans had taken to the Sweet Grass border bridge early in the protest to show support for the truckers, who started the demonstration to protest a January mandate that truckers be vaccinated against COVID-19. Previously, truckers had been exempted from any such requirement as "essential services."

Another group of Montanans protested in support of the Canadian truckers at the Roosville port of entry north of Eureka over the weekend. First-term Congressman Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said in a tweet he was "happy to see" Montanans showing support for the protest.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, meanwhile, has condemned the protests blocking public roadways and estimated more than 80% of Canadian truckers are fully vaccinated.

