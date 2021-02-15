 Skip to main content
Campus free speech 'sister bill' heard in committee
The second piece of Rep. Mike Hopkins' free speech package for college and university campuses reached the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, the first having passed the committee with unanimous approval earlier this month.

House Bill 349 from the Missoula Republican would shield student organizations from discrimination, such as restricting the groups' access to funding or university facilities based on that group's activities. House Bill 218, the first in Hopkins' campus free speech package, would put universities and colleges on the hook for fines up to $75,000 for violating students' free speech. University representatives said during that bill's hearing in January they were already in line with what the proposal sought to achieve, but the committee voted 19-0 to pass the bill onto the House of Representatives.

Hopkins on Monday said HB 349 would prevent student governments from giving only partial recognition to certain groups, like groups that support or oppose abortion rights, restricting their ability to register for spaces to meet new members.

"That's the longevity of student groups, right?" Hopkins said during the committee. "As one generation of that group is graduating they're trying to go around and recruit new folks to come up and take leadership roles within that group."

Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula

Several of the bill's supporters said it would comfort religious-based groups who feel shunned by student body governments.

"The community and the university also benefit from the authentic expression from these groups," said Cameron Blegen, an honors student at Montana State University.

Jack Rinck, a lobbyist for the Associated Student of the University of Montana, said students can form independent groups without student funding. But he said when the entire student body pays into the system that kicks money out to groups, it makes more sense to direct funds toward a group that allows all students to use the group's services rather than to a group that is insular. 

"I believe it's a privilege for groups to be ASUM-recognized and we reserve the right to withhold recognition," Rinck said.

The House Judiciary Committee meets again Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Montana State News Bureau
