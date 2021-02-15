Campus free speech 'sister bill' heard in committee

The second piece of Rep. Mike Hopkins' free speech package for college and university campuses reached the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, the first having passed the committee with unanimous approval earlier this month.

House Bill 349 from the Missoula Republican would shield student organizations from discrimination, such as restricting the groups' access to funding or university facilities based on that group's activities. House Bill 218, the first in Hopkins' campus free speech package, would put universities and colleges on the hook for fines up to $75,000 for violating students' free speech. University representatives said during that bill's hearing in January they were already in line with what the proposal sought to achieve, but the committee voted 19-0 to pass the bill onto the House of Representatives.

Hopkins on Monday said HB 349 would prevent student governments from giving only partial recognition to certain groups, like groups that support or oppose abortion rights, restricting their ability to register for spaces to meet new members.