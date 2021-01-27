Campus free speech bill considered by Montana House

But university administrators said their policies are already aligned with the bill contents.

"We do not regulate speech based on offensive content as long as it falls within the First Amendment guidelines of not being hate speech," said Janelle Booth, director of government affairs at Montana State University. She said even Nazi groups would be permitted to distribute anti-Semitic literature on campus as long as they do not incite violence.

If the measure is signed into law, Montana would join at least 17 other states with similar measures protecting free speech on campuses.

The bill is a repeat of a similar measure that received broad support from the Montana Legislature in 2019, only to be vetoed by then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, who said free speech is already covered by the Constitution.

Bullock was succeeded by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Republican-dominated Legislature is trying to push through many bills that were previously vetoed by Bullock.

In Bullock's letter explaining his veto, he wrote that the bill "appears to be driven by recent headlines accusing public universities of free speech restrictions around speakers who visit their campuses." He added that Montana universities do not limit free speech and freedom of assembly on their campuses.