Campus carry debate spills into rules ruckus

Keane began pushing forward with a story, presumably about his own gunshot wound, before Skees cut him off, calling the comments irrelevant.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with the bill before us," Skees said.

"I have the right to tell my story," Keane said.

Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican from Billings, then stood and spoke in support of Skees' challenge of Keane's question.

"I stand before you and say that's the same thing as asking any of the women in here if they've had an abortion," Usher said. "It's that personal. If you had been shot before, you would understand."

At this point, Skees formally ruled Keane's comments were irrelevant to the matter at hand. After the hearing, Skees said he had done so because the question to Berglee, as well as the House, was "emotionally damaging" and violated decorum.