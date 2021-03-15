Campaign finance amendment resolution shot down by committee

A proposed resolution urging Congress to propose a constitutional amendment to prohibit corporate campaign contributions was shot down by Republicans in a House panel Monday, while several other GOP proposals stayed alive.

The House State Administration Committee tabled House Resolution 3 after it failed to pass on a party-line vote, with Democrats supporting the measure. There was no discussion prior to the vote.

During the committee’s hearing on the resolution last week, its sponsor, Rep. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, called it “an attempt to limit how corporate money influences our political decisions, because it affects who we elect, how we elect people and the policies we create.”