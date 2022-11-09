C-48: Electronic data protections sees mass approval

Constitutional Amendment 48 had 82% of the statewide vote by 7 a.m. Wednesday, with 402,314 votes counted and turnout at nearly 56%.

The measure, if fully approved by voters, would add “electronic data and communications” to a list that currently includes “persons, papers, homes and effects” of which the government must obtain a search warrant that describes probable cause as well as the place to be searched or the person or thing to be seized.