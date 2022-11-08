 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
C-48: Electronic data protections sees mass approval in initial results

Montanans appeared poised to approve a ballot initiative adding electronic data and communications to Montana’s constitutionally established search and seizure requirements.

Constitutional Amendment 48 had 82% of the statewide vote by 2 a.m. Wednesday, with 351,094 votes counted.

.Proponents in the state Legislature said the proposal would modernize Montana’s constitution for the digitally-tethered era.

The measure, if fully approved by voters, would add “electronic data and communications” to a list that currently includes “persons, papers, homes and effects” of which the government must obtain a search warrant that describes probable cause as well as the place to be searched or the person or thing to be seized.

Sen. Keith Bogner, a Miles City Republican, carried the legislative referendum that became C-48.

