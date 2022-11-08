C-48: Electronic data protections sees mass approval in early results

Constitutional Amendment 48 had 81% of the statewide vote Tuesday night at 10 p.m., an early tally with just 49 of 663 precincts fully reported.

The measure, if fully approved by voters, would add “electronic data and communications” to a list that currently includes “persons, papers, homes and effects” of which the government must obtain a search warrant that describes probable cause as well as the place to be searched or the person or thing to be seized.