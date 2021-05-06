Butte nun, others challenge legislative referendum on SupCo districts

The state Supreme Court struck down the proposal in 2012 because it required justices to be elected from those districts. The new bill removed that requirement. Still, Thursday's lawsuit states, the 2012 Supreme Court decision found the original bill unconstitutional because it altered the state Constitution's arrangement of the court. The Constitutional Convention delegates intended for Supreme Court justices, who rule on statewide issues, to be elected on a statewide basis, while District Court judges would be elected on district-specific basis, the lawsuit states.

The lead plaintiffs are Sister Mary Jo McDonald, who has been involved in Butte's past pollution mitigation litigation, and former Clerk of District Court for Butte-Silver Bow County Lori Maloney, as well as Fritz Daily, a former Democratic lawmaker from Butte.

Additional plaintiffs in the HB 325 case are also challenging Senate Bill 140, which expanded the governor's appointment power over judicial vacancies. The plaintiffs who are featured in both cases are former Republican Secretary of State Bob Brown, former Democratic lawmaker Dorothy Bradley, former Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairman Vernon Finley, 1972 Constitutional Convention delegate Mae Nan Ellingson and the Montana League of Women Voters.