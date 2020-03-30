Bullock to Trump: 'One day away' from no test capacity

Bullock last week in a call with Montana reporters said he was working to expand testing capacity in Montana but had seen orders canceled, like one of 2,000 swabs that was called off because the supplier said the federal government needed the resources.

Bullock also said last week he was on a call with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on March 26 where governors voiced frustration.

"Many of us have expressed concerns about ensuring that we get the supplies that we need," Bullock said last Thursday, adding that while the state lab still had the capacity to quickly process tests, he worried about what that could look like in the future and has been pushing the CDC to make sure Montana has capacity.

" … It is a concern for me, for health care practitioners and for governors in every state in the country," Bullock said last week.

On March 24, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services sent a letter to health care providers about testing capacity.

"Currently, the Montana Public Health Laboratory has test kits, and more are arriving from the CDC," the letter said. "… The (state lab) has not met capacity and has been able to run every test we have received each day. However, with increasing testing we suspect capacity will be met."