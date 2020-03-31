Bullock suspends evictions, foreclosures, utility shutoffs

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday stopped landlords in the state from evicting tenants from their homes and charging late fees or other penalties during the course of a stay-at home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Along with his order, Bullock also announced a fifth death from COVID-19, though did not say where.

Bullock's directive also stops residential foreclosures because of nonpayment. The governor said in addition to keeping people safe and healthy, he wants to ease the financial hardships for people hurt as non-essential businesses have been ordered to close and many others closed even before the directive to shelter in place.

"(Montanans) shouldn't also have to worry about whether they can keep a roof over their heads or they'll have running water," Bullock said in a call with reporters Tuesday.

The governor also halted shutting off electric, gas, sewer, water, phone and internet services or charging late fees.

Additionally, Bullock announced financial assistance to help hospitals stay open and purchase supplies..

