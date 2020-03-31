Bullock suspends evictions, foreclosures, utility shutoffs

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday stopped landlords in the state from evicting tenants from their homes and charging late fees or other penalties during the course of a stay-at home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Along with his order, Bullock also announced a fifth death from COVID-19, though did not say where.
Bullock's directive also stops residential foreclosures because of nonpayment. The governor said in addition to keeping people safe and healthy, he wants to ease the financial hardships for people hurt as non-essential businesses have been ordered to close and many others closed even before the directive to shelter in place.
"(Montanans) shouldn't also have to worry about whether they can keep a roof over their heads or they'll have running water," Bullock said in a call with reporters Tuesday.
The governor also halted shutting off electric, gas, sewer, water, phone and internet services or charging late fees.
Additionally, Bullock announced financial assistance to help hospitals stay open and purchase supplies..
Bullock also said 32 people had recovered from the illness, out of 184 diagnosed in the state so far.Those who have died include a man in his 70s from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County.
Sunday night the Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19.
And on Monday morning, in a video posted to the Toole County Health Department's Facebook page, Blair Tomsheck, who works at the health department, confirmed the second death of a resident there, bringing the statewide total to four. She did not provide information about the person's age, gender or other details.
The state over the weekend went under a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in effect through April 10 but could be extended. Public K-12 schools closed, as have universities.
On Monday, Bullock issued another order saying people traveling to or returning home from Montana must self-quarantine for two weeks. He also told people not to come visit the state, but did not ban visitors. Counties also now have the option to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
Gallatin County still has the most cases in the state by far, at 69 on Monday morning. That number held steady in test results released from Monday evening to Tuesday morning.
Yellowstone County has 28 cases; Missoula has 12; Lewis and Clark and Flathead each have 11; Butte-Silver Bow has 10; Cascade has eight; Madison and Toole each have six; Lincoln has five; Park, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Broadwater and Lake all have three; Jefferson has two; and Ravalli, Meagher, Roosevelt and Hill all have one each.
By Monday evening, COVID-19 tests for 4,411 Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.
