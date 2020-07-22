Bullock: State has allocated $800 million of CARES aid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than $800 million of the $1.25 billion received by the state in April as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act has been either allocated or paid out, Gov. Steve Bullock said in a call with reporters Wednesday, adding that he's kept funding in reserve to be able to respond to future needs.

"Through the coronavirus relief fund we've been able to provide immediate relief to Montanans who need it most and also think about ways to sustain businesses and organizations over the long-term to ensure that our communities remain vibrant and provide the services that folks across our state rely upon," Bullock said in a press conference.

The largest chunk of money, $300 million, is allocated for local government expenses. Local governments have gone through the first of four rounds of allocation requests, with about $32 million awarded so far.

Local governments can make requests to be reimbursed for costs related to things like public health expenses, regular and overtime hours for employees working on COVID-19 responses, medical expenses and more. About $277.5 million of the allocation remains to be spent in the remaining rounds.