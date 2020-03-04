Bullock Senate run possible

There’s been no lack of prompting for Bullock to run for Senate, Sesso acknowledged.

“I think everybody and their brother has asked him to run, either during his presidential campaign or after,” Sesso said. “I don’t think anybody has not asked him.”

Sesso said that’s included him, pointing out the governor is a "proven winner in our state," but that he’s been respectful of family obligations.

“We’ve all asked, we’ve all said ‘Hey you’ll do great, and I’ll help you in any way I can.’ But so far he’s sort of resisted to the notion to the extent that he and his family are thinking about it,” Sesso said. “He’s got a few days left.”

Lee Banville, a political analyst and professor at the University of Montana, said while it’s close to the March 9 filing deadline, it's not like Bullock would be starting a bid from scratch.

“He’s run three statewide campaigns, so he knows the drill and has a network of people he can call upon to start fundraising quickly,” Banville said. “My guess is if he’s been encouraged or cajoled into running, that national Democrats have probably pledged a lot of financial support to help him get the campaign.”