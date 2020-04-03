Bullock says testing is sufficient in Montana

While the state reports twice a day on the number of confirmed cases by county, it does not provide information about how many tests have been done in each of those counties. Some counties provide that information in daily updates to Facebook pages or in press releases. Others will tell reporters when asked, while some will not, or say they don’t have that information.

Asked how the state has a handle on whether enough tests are being done across if it doesn’t track that it by county, Bullock said the number of tests run in each county doesn't necessarily inform the epidemiological work that goes into tracking the virus in Montana or ensuring counties are prepared.

The state does a daily survey, in partnership with the Montana Hospital Association, of local hospitals and providers to see what their needs and capacity are, Bullock said.

The 6,057 total of tests run at the state lab does not capture anything sent to private labs. That figure has been difficult to nail down. Bullock said Friday the “vast majority of the tests are actually processed at the state lab,” but did not have a breakdown of the data behind that.

Some counties provided information for their areas to Lee Newspapers on Friday, showing stark differences by region.