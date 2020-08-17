Bullock says fire fund full, state has $620M in reserves to manage crisis

"In the short-term we are fine, but we have to manage the long term," Osmundsun, vice chair of the Legislative Finance Committee, said. "I don't think we've seen the extent that this pandemic has cost the state at this point. The real costs are yet to be seen. Businesses have certainly seen it in the immediate, but the effect to the state will come a little bit later."

Bullock is termed out of office in January, but Osmundson said Republicans would still like to see him make cuts to state spending. Through the pandemic Republicans have called on Bullock to cut the state budget to the extent he's able to without legislative action.

"It would be the wise thing to do in a business or your own personal finances. You see something like this coming and you make an adjustment quicker," Osmundson said. "I would hope the governor is running those scenarios with his team, trying to evaluate what's necessary and what they can reduce and how they can be more efficient."

In his press conference, Bullock the reversions that filled the fire fund and budget stabilization reserve fund came from agencies spending less. In total, agencies came in $88.6 million under budget.