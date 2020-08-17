Bullock says fire fund full, state has $620M in reserves to manage crisis

As the mid-August heat climbs and several wildfires burn around the state, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Monday that Montana's fire fund is as full as it can be under state law.
Over the weekend the governor's office transferred $46.7 million into the fund, which puts it at the $101.5 million cap for the first time.
"The fire fund filled to the brim is an important cushion to have during this time," Bullock said in a press call Monday. "We're ensuring that if 2020 does decide to surprise us again, this time with a fire season like the one that we had in 2017 where we spent about $65 million on the state side, we'll be able to cover those costs, as well as leave plenty for the 2021 fire season."
Bullock said the money sent to the fire fund came from state agencies who under-spent what was allocated to them by the Legislature. The fire fund now has enough money to cover nearly five years of average fire season costs, Bullock said.
The budget stabilization reserve fund, which is the state's formal rainy day fund, is also filled to the maximum of $114.2 million.
Another $40 million in unspent money allocated to agencies reverted to the state's general fund, which the Legislature's fiscal staff said at the start of August had $451.7 million.
"We have strong reserves at $620 million as we began the new fiscal year, leaving us well equipped to handle the uncertainty ahead," Bullock said.
Revenue from income taxes, which were due in July, has also come in about $21 million higher than what was projected in 2019.
The state is also benefiting from the federal government paying a higher share of the state's traditional Medicaid costs. That change was made by Congress in coronavirus relief bills and has led to $31.4 million in savings in the fiscal year that just ended, according to Bullock's office.
While it's unclear how long the enhanced rate will last, legislative staff estimates it will result in $20 million in additional funding to the state each quarter.
Bullock has said since the spring that Montana entered the pandemic in a strong fiscal position, leaving it in better shape to weather the economic downturn than other states. It was also boosted by things like revenues coming in higher than expected.
Last week state lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee received a report from their staff saying that "while the reserves appear sufficient through the 2021 biennium, the 2023 biennium could be a challenge for the Legislature."
Sen. Ryan Osmundson, R-Buffalo, said Monday that the Legislature will face significant challenges in the next session when it crafts the next biennial budget over its session that starts in January.
"In the short-term we are fine, but we have to manage the long term," Osmundsun, vice chair of the Legislative Finance Committee, said. "I don't think we've seen the extent that this pandemic has cost the state at this point. The real costs are yet to be seen. Businesses have certainly seen it in the immediate, but the effect to the state will come a little bit later."
Bullock is termed out of office in January, but Osmundson said Republicans would still like to see him make cuts to state spending. Through the pandemic Republicans have called on Bullock to cut the state budget to the extent he's able to without legislative action.
"It would be the wise thing to do in a business or your own personal finances. You see something like this coming and you make an adjustment quicker," Osmundson said. "I would hope the governor is running those scenarios with his team, trying to evaluate what's necessary and what they can reduce and how they can be more efficient."
In his press conference, Bullock the reversions that filled the fire fund and budget stabilization reserve fund came from agencies spending less. In total, agencies came in $88.6 million under budget.
"We're able to do this because the prudent fiscal management and careful stewardship of taxpayer dollars by state agencies under the executive branch," Bullock said. "State agencies finished the fiscal year under budget. ... At the start of the pandemic I asked state agencies to tighten their belts, and I'm pleased they did so."
Another hurdle lawmakers will face in the upcoming session is how its own staff will produce revenue estimates for the next two fiscal years. Even in non-pandemic years, the Legislature and governor's budget staff have produced revenue estimates with sometimes significant differences. Through the summer, legislative fiscal staff has told lawmakers over and over about the challenges of predicting the future in a pandemic when nearly everything is uncertain.
"Nobody could have predicted this eight months ago, even a year ago," Osmundson said. "How do you predict what the outcome will be? They're all doing the best they can, whether it is our staff or the governor's staff, but it's all an educated guess at this point. I respect their opinions, all of them, but just from the ground, I can tell you it's not going to be fun."
