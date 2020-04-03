Bullock ramps up food security; ports of entry cut hours

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Friday reiterated to Montanans the need to follow a stay-at-home order that has shut down all but the most essential businesses and operations in the state, and announced enhanced food security measures.

"No Montanans should have to worry about putting food on the table for themselves and their families, especially during a global pandemic," Bullock said in a press call with reporters Friday.

By Friday evening, 262 Montanans had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Five had died statewide, and 24 have been hospitalized.

Bullock also said Friday he expects to extend that stay-at-home order, as well as the closure of K-12 public schools, beyond their April 10 expiration date. He expected the next extension to last another two weeks, until April 24.