Bullock puts $1 million toward helping people sign up for insurance

At the press conference, Bullock said the need for affordable access to health care has been heightened by the novel coronavirus pandemic and compounded by people who have lost their jobs, and corresponding health insurance coverage, in the economic downturn.

"Making sure that Montanans have access to health care means we can have a healthy economy with a faster economic recovery," Bullock said. "And in order to do so, we must make sure that Montanans who need affordable health care coverage can get it and help keep themselves and their families safe."

During the Trump administration, both the period for open enrollment and the funds for states to promote the period have been reduced dramatically. This year the period runs from Nov. 1-Dec. 15.

People who lose their jobs also have a 60-day window to enroll on the exchange, though health officials at the press conference Thursday pointed out that losing a job is traumatic and the process of signing up for insurance is complex, so more time might benefit some people.