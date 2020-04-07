Bullock pushes stay-at-home to April 24

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday extended the state's stay-at-home order, as well as public K-12 school closures, for another two weeks, saying it's a necessary step to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The directives are now set to expire April 24. Their previous expiration date for both was Friday.
Bullock also encouraged people to wear cloth masks in places where it's difficult to maintain social distancing, such as stores and pharmacies. He said to use cloth coverings and not medical-grade masks needed by health care workers.
The state reached 320 known cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Six people have died, 28 have been hospitalized and 58 have recovered, according to the state.
Montana has been under a stay-at-home order since March 28. Under the order, travel is limited to only what's deemed essential, and only essential workers can continue to go into their jobs.
Since the closure order, the number of COVID-19 cases added daily has ranged from a low of 14 to a high of 26. The most cases reported in a single day in Montana is 31.
The stay-at-home order, which came after a previous directive that closed bars, gyms and many other places where people congregate, has affected the state's economy, as have similar measures nationwide.
The state has seen more than 105,100 payment requests for unemployment benefits since the first four COVID-19 cases were reported here March 13. The Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday it had issued 49,292 payments by Tuesday totaling $15.78 million. The number of new requests for payments jumped by just over 41,000 on Sunday and Monday combined.
