Bullock pushes stay-at-home to April 24

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday extended the state's stay-at-home order, as well as public K-12 school closures, for another two weeks, saying it's a necessary step to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The directives are now set to expire April 24. Their previous expiration date for both was Friday.

Bullock also encouraged people to wear cloth masks in places where it's difficult to maintain social distancing, such as stores and pharmacies. He said to use cloth coverings and not medical-grade masks needed by health care workers.

The state reached 320 known cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Six people have died, 28 have been hospitalized and 58 have recovered, according to the state.