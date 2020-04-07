Bullock pushes stay-at-home order, other closures, to April 24

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday extended the state's stay-at-home order, as well as public K-12 school closures, for another two weeks, saying it's a necessary step to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The directives are now set to expire April 24. The previous expiration date for both was Friday. The extension also applies to orders such as a post-travel quarantine for most people and pauses on evictions.

"These steps may seem extreme. In a state like Montana, they may seem too cautious. After all, we're a state with a small population and at time sparse. But we must not forget here in Montana, we face some unique challenges," Bullock said. "Every action that we take now will help us overcome these challenges, or even better, make sure that we never have to confront them. We don't have to become like New York, Louisiana or Idaho. And I'll do everything I possibly can to try to make sure that that doesn't happen on my watch. We can and we must keep efforts up to flattening the curve."