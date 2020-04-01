Bullock places additional safety rules on day cares

Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday issued an order that allows day care centers to stay open, with additional safety requirements.
Day cares have continued to operate under what was first a directive from the governor that closed other businesses where people congregate, such as bars and gyms. The facilities were also designated as essential when Bullock enacted a stay-at-home order that shut down most other businesses in the state.
Those closures are efforts meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has killed five people statewide and sickened more than 200. About 32 people had recovered as of Tuesday.
Under Bullock's directive, day cares can stay open but must whenever possible limit the total number of children in any one facility to 24.
Child care must now be provided in groups of the same 10 children or fewer each day, with a priority on keeping kids in the same family together. Those groups of 10 cannot share classroom space with other groups.
Facilities must put a priority on service to the children of parents who work at essential businesses or operations, such as health care workers, law enforcement officers and others. Essential businesses and operations are defined in Bullock's stay-at-home order.
A press release from Bullock's office Tuesday said facilities that cannot comply with the directive should shut down.
“Like many Montana families, our state’s essential workers are pulling double duty, working and caring for their children at the same time,” Bullock said in a press release. “We must make sure child care is still available to lessen the burden on Montanans who are on the frontlines of the response to COVID-19, while taking appropriate measures to keep children and workers safe.”
The directive takes effect immediately and will expire when Bullock ends the state of emergency under which Montana has been operating since March 12.
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.