Bullock places additional safety rules on day cares

Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday issued an order that allows day care centers to stay open, with additional safety requirements.

Day cares have continued to operate under what was first a directive from the governor that closed other businesses where people congregate, such as bars and gyms. The facilities were also designated as essential when Bullock enacted a stay-at-home order that shut down most other businesses in the state.

Those closures are efforts meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has killed five people statewide and sickened more than 200. About 32 people had recovered as of Tuesday.

Under Bullock's directive, day cares can stay open but must whenever possible limit the total number of children in any one facility to 24.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Child care must now be provided in groups of the same 10 children or fewer each day, with a priority on keeping kids in the same family together. Those groups of 10 cannot share classroom space with other groups.

Facilities must put a priority on service to the children of parents who work at essential businesses or operations, such as health care workers, law enforcement officers and others. Essential businesses and operations are defined in Bullock's stay-at-home order.