Bullock: People need to take virus seriously

Bullock cited Phillips County as an example of people not doing what's necessary. Over the last week, the county went from no known cases to more than 68.

"It wasn't from a bunch of different folks bringing the virus in. It was from an adult sports activity followed by an outing to the bar, and then events afterwords," Bullock said, citing the county fair as one following event.

The governor also said that people still aren't fully following public health orders when they have the virus and are asked by public health officers to stay at home.

"Public health officials are working damn hard to try to protect all of us. I heard this week of individuals who are told to quarantine because they've been exposed to a positive case and then just clearly not following that public health direction," Bullock said. "A positive Montanan won't infect others if they're in isolation."

On Wednesday, the governor also announced a new grant for businesses he said have been particularly harmed by the pandemic and unable to reopen the same way other have around the state — the live performance industry.

Of the $1.25 billion the state received from the CARES Act, $100 million will go toward the Live Entertainment Grant Program.