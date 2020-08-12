Bullock: People need to take virus seriously

Through a press conference Wednesday, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock again emphasized residents need to take the coronavirus seriously and follow public health mandates that he said would allow some level of normalcy.
If the state wants to reach the third phase of a gradual reopening before a vaccine becomes widely available, Bullock said Montanans needed to learn to live with the virus not by ignoring or denying its presence, but by following public health mandates in place that benefit the greater good.
In Phase 3, there are no restrictions on activities and crowd size, only distancing measures. The state is in Phase 2 now, with limits on crowd sizes and capacity at bars and restaurants. It's also under a mask mandate for counties with more than four active cases, which was about 25 of the state's 56 on Wednesday.
There were 1,590 active cases of the virus Wednesday, with 80 deaths statewide and 97 people hospitalized. More than 5,260 have been sickened since mid-March.
"The way we learn to live with this virus in our presence is living in a way where we recognize and acknowledge that significant risk is present, yet collectively we're acting to mitigate this risk," Bullock said. "Clearly, at least collectively, we have not yet learned how to live with the virus in our presence."
Bullock cited Phillips County as an example of people not doing what's necessary. Over the last week, the county went from no known cases to more than 68.
"It wasn't from a bunch of different folks bringing the virus in. It was from an adult sports activity followed by an outing to the bar, and then events afterwords," Bullock said, citing the county fair as one following event.
The governor also said that people still aren't fully following public health orders when they have the virus and are asked by public health officers to stay at home.
"Public health officials are working damn hard to try to protect all of us. I heard this week of individuals who are told to quarantine because they've been exposed to a positive case and then just clearly not following that public health direction," Bullock said. "A positive Montanan won't infect others if they're in isolation."
On Wednesday, the governor also announced a new grant for businesses he said have been particularly harmed by the pandemic and unable to reopen the same way other have around the state — the live performance industry.
Of the $1.25 billion the state received from the CARES Act, $100 million will go toward the Live Entertainment Grant Program.
"Without additional support for our live entertainment venues, we risk losing those cultural assets permanently," Bullock said.
Montana-based businesses and nonprofits can apply for grants of up to 25% of the 2019 gross revenue, or a maximum of $1 million. To qualify, an operation must have earned at least 33% of their 2019 revenue from the sale of tickets for live events and be operating at less than 10% of last year's revenue.
Bullock also announced another program for businesses on the eastern edge of Glacier National Park. While tourists have flocked to the park, the Blackfeet Tribe has kept entrances on the east side close in an effort to protect tribe members from the virus.
Businesses can apply for grants of up to 25% of their 2019 gross revenues, or up to $40,000. Businesses must be based in Montana and those in East Glacier and surrounding areas, St. Mary and Babb can apply starting next week.
Funding for the Business Stabilization Grant Program, which has paid out more than $66.3 million so far, will also be doubled. Businesses that have already received a grant can apply for a second payment equal to their first. New applicants can revive six months of working capital or $20,000, whichever is less. Businesses eligible for a second award will be contacted by the state Commerce Department by email and should not submit a second application.
