Bullock orders statewide shutdown of bars, gyms, more

Restaurants can remain open, but are only allowed to offer takeout or delivery options. Bullock's executive order follows similar steps taken by most of the state's largest counties , as well as smaller ones, though there were notable holdouts like Cascade County.

“Both young and older Montanans, in urban and rural communities, have tested positive for coronavirus, making it even more clear that this virus impacts us all and that these actions are imperative to protecting our friends and neighbors,” Bullock said in a press release. “We face extraordinary health risks — and with it even further risks to our economic and social well-being — if we do not act now. I do not take this decision lightly and it was done so in consultation with public health professionals. Montanans, too, need to take this seriously. It’s up to all of us to stop the spread of this virus.”