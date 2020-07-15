Bullock orders statewide mask use

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday issued a statewide order requiring the use of a face covering in some settings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While saying he'd hoped people would acknowledge the science that masks can prevent the spread of the virus, not enough are taking the precaution.

"Unfortunately it has become clear we need to do more, and that asking folks to do the right thing just isn't always going to be enough," Bullock said in a press conference Wednesday.

He said masks are a modest imposition that can save lives and keep the economy open.

The order is effective immediately and applies to counties with four or more active cases. It applies to certain indoor business settings that are open to the public and outdoor gatherings with 50 or more people when distancing is not possible.

Businesses must post signs that masks are required for those ages 5 and up, and it applies to employees and customers. They will not be required when consuming food or drinks in establishments that offers them for sale.

The mandate comes as Montana again set a record for the number of cases added in a single day, with 145 new cases reported Wednesday. The state now has 1,147 active cases and 37 hospitalizations.