Bullock orders statewide mask use

Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday issued a statewide order requiring the use of a face covering in some settings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
While saying he'd hoped people would acknowledge the science that masks can prevent the spread of the virus, not enough are taking the precaution.
"Unfortunately it has become clear we need to do more, and that asking folks to do the right thing just isn't always going to be enough," Bullock said in a press conference Wednesday.
He said masks are a modest imposition that can save lives and keep the economy open.
The order is effective immediately and applies to counties with four or more active cases. It applies to certain indoor business settings that are open to the public and outdoor gatherings with 50 or more people when distancing is not possible.
Businesses must post signs that masks are required for those ages 5 and up, and it applies to employees and customers. They will not be required when consuming food or drinks in establishments that offers them for sale.
The mandate comes as Montana again set a record for the number of cases added in a single day, with 145 new cases reported Wednesday. The state now has 1,147 active cases and 37 hospitalizations.
Thirty-four people in Montana have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The statewide requirement comes after several local governments had implemented their own versions, including Missoula and Big Horn counties, as well as the town of Whitefish. Gallatin County tried to hold a meeting on an emergency mask order Tuesday, but it was delayed until Friday after people filled the meeting space beyond capacity and refused to watch and wait to testify in an overflow room.
The Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health was also set to take up the issue of a mask mandate Wednesday. The Montana Hospital Association had also endorsed the use of face masks.
Bullock had previously said he supported the local governments' actions and strongly encouraged the use of masks, but didn't want Montana to reach a point where he would need to issue a statewide order.
The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both said the use of masks or cloth face coverings in situations where social distancing is not possible slows the spread of the virus.
Montana has seen coronavirus cases spike over the last several weeks as the state moved into the second phase of its gradual reopening of the economy and lifted a 14-day travel mandate.
About 24 other states and Washington, D.C., have a statewide mask order.
This story will be updated.
