Bullock orders post-travel quarantine

Gov. Steve Bullock on Monday said anyone who comes to Montana from another state or country must self-quarantine for two weeks.

The directive requires the state Department of Commerce to advise vacation listing and rental sites that they must tell potential out-of-state renters about the quarantine requirement.

He previously issued an advisory asking but not directing that precaution. Montana is also under a stay-at-home order banning all non-essential travel and business.

“While we love our visitors, we would ask that you not come visit while Montanans are watching out for one another by staying at home,” Bullock said in a press release. “This is important not only to protect our health care system, but also to protect against the spread of COVID-19.”

The directive applies both residents and nonresidents who enter the state for non-work-related purposes. Health care workers are exempt.

“As of today, travel from another state or country is the most common known source of COVID-19 infections in Montana. I am asking anyone who is in Montana and has recently traveled from another state or country to do the right thing and self-quarantine for 14 days,” Bullock said in the release.