Bullock orders post-travel quarantine; state has 1st outbreak in assisted care facility

The directive applies to both residents and nonresidents who enter the state for non-work-related purposes. Health care workers are exempt.

“While we love our visitors, we would ask that you not come visit while Montanans are watching out for one another by staying at home,” Bullock said. “This is important not only to protect our health care system, but also to protect against the spread of COVID-19.”

The Montana National Guard may now conduct temperature checks at Montana airports and rail stations and screen for potential exposure history for travelers arriving in Montana from another state or country.

The directive expires April 10, the same day as the state-at-home order, though Bullock has extend previous orders such as the school closures.