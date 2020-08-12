Bullock: Masks to be mandatory in K-12 schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saying that schools are better poised to stay open if everyone in them wears masks, Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday extended a statewide mandate requiring the use of cloth face coverings to everyone in K-12 school buildings, both private and public.

It applies in counties with four or more active cases of the novel coronavirus.

"At the end of the day we all have that same goal of making sure that our kids can return to school safely," Bullock said. "However, for those (districts) that are strongly encouraging the wearing of masks or face coverings in buildings, I do fear that that won't be enough to keep those teachers and students safe. Every other public and government building requires face coverings. And there's no principled reason why the same shouldn't be the case in our schools."

The state has been under a mandatory mask requirement for counties with four or more active cases since mid-July, but the original directive exempted schools. Districts across the state in recent weeks have held long and often contentious meetings about what school will look as classes start in just a matter of weeks.

"I know that school districts are navigating and school boards are navigating through unprecedented times with sometimes competing viewpoints," Bullock said.