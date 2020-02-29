Bullock highlights time in office at Mansfield Metcalf dinner

"While we still have a heck of a lot of work to do, Montanans have done more than any other state in combating the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women," Bullock said.

The governor also said he's focused on public lands issues and added 120,000 acres in new conservation easements. And, he said he has made addressing climate change a priority, creating the Montana Climate Solutions Council and joining the U.S. Climate Alliance.

On education, Bullock said he was able to freeze college tuition for six out of his eight years in office, but noted an inability to pass a statewide preschool program.

"I'm counting on that next Legislature to finally get this done," Bullock said.

At the end of his speech, Bullock rallied the crowd for the upcoming election.

"I fundamentally believe that we as Democrats, we're not inspired by pride or self-importance, but by the impact we can make, how we can stand tall each day and how we can leave things better than when we found them," Bullock said, calling on Democrats to knock on doors and work for candidates.