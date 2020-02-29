Bullock highlights time in office at Mansfield Metcalf dinner

In his last speech as governor at the state's largest annual gathering of Democrats, Gov. Steve Bullock said Saturday night said he's worked hard to leave the office and Montana better off than he found it, and that the party needs to leave nothing on the table in 2020 in efforts to hold the second floor of the Capitol for another term and make gains up and down the ballot.
"It's been a humbling honor to serve as your governor for the last eight years and attorney general before," Bullock said. "I've loved, I mean truly loved, almost each and every day of public service. I don't take for granted the opportunity I was given and the opportunity I was given by you all."
The 42nd annual Mansfield Metcalf Dinner where Bullock spoke is the major fundraiser of the Montana Democratic Party as it gears up for a significant election year featuring nearly every statewide elected office on the ballot. Most of those candidates spoke Saturday. With only three minutes each, it wasn't a time to get into policy but more a chance to rally supporters, introduce themselves to potential new backers and make the all-important ask for campaign donations.
In a 20-minute speech, Bullock touched on the highlights of his time in office, from passing and continuing Medicaid expansion to breaking an infrastructure logjam in the most recent legislative session. He also pointed to passing an earned income tax credit and a bill that makes it easier for firefighters who get sick because of their work to get treatment.
Late last year Bullock ended his long-shot bid for president. He is termed out from running for governor again and has not said what he'll do when he leaves office. Many Democrats have encouraged him to run for Senate, but he's insisted he won't.
Bullock also told the crowd at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds his 216 vetoes in office are a record high, and show why it's important for Democrats to keep the governor's office to ultimately defeat legislation like abortion-limiting bills passed by a Republican-majority Legislature, which is expected again in 2021.
"We've held the line on every single attack on a woman's right to make her own health care decision," Bullock said.
Over his time in office, Bullock said he championed shining a light on dark money in politics, from passing a massive revision to the state's campaign finance laws to signing an executive order that says if companies want state contracts they must disclose their political contributions.
"We have made damn sure that Montana has not been sickened by the dark money plague," Bullock said.
Bullock also talked about the work his administration has done for the state's tribal nations, such as putting money into language preservation and passing a package of bills to help address the issue of Indigenous people going missing and being murdered.
"While we still have a heck of a lot of work to do, Montanans have done more than any other state in combating the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women," Bullock said.
The governor also said he's focused on public lands issues and added 120,000 acres in new conservation easements. And, he said he has made addressing climate change a priority, creating the Montana Climate Solutions Council and joining the U.S. Climate Alliance.
On education, Bullock said he was able to freeze college tuition for six out of his eight years in office, but noted an inability to pass a statewide preschool program.
"I'm counting on that next Legislature to finally get this done," Bullock said.
At the end of his speech, Bullock rallied the crowd for the upcoming election.
"I fundamentally believe that we as Democrats, we're not inspired by pride or self-importance, but by the impact we can make, how we can stand tall each day and how we can leave things better than when we found them," Bullock said, calling on Democrats to knock on doors and work for candidates.
"We will recapture our lone congressional seat. We will elect a U.S. senator who represents the diverse interests of all Montanans and who isn't afraid to show up face-to-face," Bullock said. "We will have a Democratic attorney general, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction and state auditor again. And we will keep that second floor of the state Capitol and give our next governor a much better Legislature than I had."
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester also spoke, telling Montana Democrats to send him two fellow party members in Washington, D.C., by winning Montana's open U.S. House seat and defeating incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.
Daines and U.S. Rep. Gianforte, who is vacating the House seat to run for governor, were cast as villains by most of the speakers. Democratic candidates for governor Mike Cooney and Whitney Williams have both identified Gianforte as their likely opponent in the general election.
That was a point reinforced by new party executive director Sandi Luckey.
“We’re going to elect a Democrat to the U.S. House. We’re going dump Daines and get a Democrat in our U.S. Senate seat. We’re going to take back our statewide offices and we’re going to send Greg Gianforte back to New Jersey,” said Luckey.
Keynote speaker U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., also called on Montana Democrats to try to flip the Senate in 2020 and hold a majority in the U.S. House.
The Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices who spoke Saturday included U.S. House candidates Kathleen Williams and Tom Winter; U.S. Senate candidates Wilmot Collins, John Mues and Cora Neumann; governor candidates Cooney and Williams; attorney general candidates Kim Dudik and Raph Graybill; secretary of state candidate Bryce Bennett, auditor candidate Shane Morigeau and superintendent of public instruction candidate Melissa Romano.