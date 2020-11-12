Bullock hasn't spoken with Biden or transition team, office says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this year, Bullock successfully sued the Interior department over the role of acting Bureau of Land Management director William Perry Pendley, who had not been confirmed to lead the agency by the U.S. Senate but spent more than a year in that role.

In early October, Pendley told the Casper Star-Tribune he was not stepping down despite the judge's order.

The lawsuit this year was not Bullock's first battle in court against Pendley. When Bullock was an assistant state attorney general, the governor went up against Pendley when he was at Mountain States Legal Foundation over the state's stream access laws. Bullock won in federal court.

The only other Montanan to serve in a presidential cabinet was Republican Ryan Zinke, who left Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House to be Secretary of the Interior from 2017-2019.