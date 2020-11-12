Bullock hasn't spoken with Biden or transition team, office says

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was named by the New York Times this week as a potential pick for the cabinet of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
On Thursday, the governor's office said the speculation about Bullock's future in a presidential cabinet is at this point just that — speculation.
"He has spoken to no one connected to President-elect Biden or the transition team, and has not made any decisions about what he will be doing after his time in office as governor," spokeswoman Marissa Perry said in an email Thursday.
The Times said Bullock was a possibility for secretary of the Department of the Interior, citing the governor's past engagement in environmental issues, from signing an executive order that protected sage grouse as governor to an opinion he wrote as Montana's attorney general that preserved access to public lands.
Bullock is termed out from the governor's office at the end of the year. He lost the race for the U.S. Senate to Republican incumbent Sen. Steve Daines by 10 points on Nov. 3. For about eight months in 2019, Bullock sought his party's nominee for president, but he ended his bid after failing to gain much traction.
Earlier this year, Bullock successfully sued the Interior department over the role of acting Bureau of Land Management director William Perry Pendley, who had not been confirmed to lead the agency by the U.S. Senate but spent more than a year in that role.
In early October, Pendley told the Casper Star-Tribune he was not stepping down despite the judge's order.
The lawsuit this year was not Bullock's first battle in court against Pendley. When Bullock was an assistant state attorney general, the governor went up against Pendley when he was at Mountain States Legal Foundation over the state's stream access laws. Bullock won in federal court.
The only other Montanan to serve in a presidential cabinet was Republican Ryan Zinke, who left Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House to be Secretary of the Interior from 2017-2019.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that a U.S. deputy attorney general delayed bringing a case against Zinke, and also stalled the release of a report about his actions at the Interior. Zinke was under scrutiny for claims that he lied to investigators in the Interior department over his denial of a petition to two Connecticut tribes that wanted to operate a casino.
The Times story also names New Mexico U.S. Rep Deb Haaland, a Democrat, as a prospect. She is vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee and member of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe. Others suggested were New Mexico Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich, and Tom Udall, a the outgoing Democratic U.S. senator also from Mexico whose father was Interior secretary.
