Bullock hangs COVID inaction on lack of federal relief funds

Despite continued warnings from health officials, a mask mandate issued by Bullock in July has faced persistent opposition, with some businesses facing legal action after failing to comply. The mask requirement, which applies to counties with four or more active cases of the coronavirus, is in effect in all but five of the state's 56 counties.

Bullock cited a model from the University of Washington, which found that 600 lives could be saved in Montana in the coming months if everyone followed the masking requirement.

"We do have public health restrictions in place that currently are not being followed by everyone," Bullock said. "I do have concerns that further restrictions also will not be followed, yet continue to consult with state and local public health about options."

Greg Holzman, the state's chief medical officer, said COVID-19 is currently the fourth-leading cause of death in the state, and he expects it be responsible for additional deaths in the coming months. The state has so far reported 472 deaths related to the virus.

Holzman said returning to a full lockdown of businesses, as was in place in the spring months, "would definitely help" in curbing the spread of the virus but would put families living paycheck to paycheck "in dire straits."

