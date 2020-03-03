Bullock forms coronavirus task force

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday announced the activation of a coronavirus task force.
"It's fair to say we can expect to see COVID-19 (another name for the virus) in Montana at some point in the future," Bullock said at a press conference at the state Capitol.
The task force is meant to coordinate preparations for the virus' expected arrival and how it will be handled if cases are found in Montana. It involves local, state, tribal and federal partners. It's modeled after a previous response to the Ebola virus outbreak.
The task force is led by Adjutant General Matthew Quinn. As director of the state Department of Military Affairs. It includes the Disaster and Emergency Services division, Department of Military Affairs, Department of Administration, Department of Commerce, Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Public Health and Human Services. Additionally, the governor's budget director and chief of staff are on the task force.
There are 60 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including six reported deaths. There are cases in 12 states, including Washington and Oregon closest to Montana. The virus was first found in China at the end of last year. It has since spread around the globe, with a total of 90,000 cases reported and about 3,000 deaths.
Within Montana, the state Health Department and local public health offices have monitored 25 Montanans who returned from China since the outbreak of the disease. One person from Gallatin County has been tested and that came back negative for the virus. Seven are still being monitored.
This week Montana also became capable of testing for the virus at the state lab. Bullock said Tuesday there are 200 test kits available.
The governor and other state offices, including Gregory Holzman, state medical officer, encouraged people to follow preventative measures like washing hands; avoiding touching their face; staying home when sick; and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.
Bullock said Tuesday the state will promptly inform the public if anyone tests positive for the virus.
Holzman urged people to plan but not panic.
"I think that's the biggest thing. Uncertainty brings a lot of anxiety," Holzman said.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and can appear from two days to two weeks after exposure. Elderly people and those with underling health issues are most at risk of severe symptoms.
Holzman encouraged those who are feeling ill and want to be tested to call their health care provider before going in to get a test. He also said to communicate with emergency medical providers about possible exposure.
State officials also encouraged Montanans to start preparing for if the virus reaches the state, including considering what to do about child care if schools need to shut down.
The virus in Montana is likely to affect the tourism season in Yellowstone National Park this summer, the Billings Gazette reported last week, as travelers from China are dramatically curtailing plans.