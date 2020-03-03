Bullock forms coronavirus task force

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday announced the activation of a coronavirus task force.

"It's fair to say we can expect to see COVID-19 (another name for the virus) in Montana at some point in the future," Bullock said at a press conference at the state Capitol.

The task force is meant to coordinate preparations for the virus' expected arrival and how it will be handled if cases are found in Montana. It involves local, state, tribal and federal partners. It's modeled after a previous response to the Ebola virus outbreak.

The task force is led by Adjutant General Matthew Quinn. As director of the state Department of Military Affairs. It includes the Disaster and Emergency Services division, Department of Military Affairs, Department of Administration, Department of Commerce, Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Public Health and Human Services. Additionally, the governor's budget director and chief of staff are on the task force.