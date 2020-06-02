Bullock, Daines advance in U.S. Senate race

Prepping for Bullock's entrance to the race, Daines amassed a campaign war chest in the millions, though he's lagged behind Bullock's fundraising since the governor announced his candidacy.

Bullock has brought in $5.8 million since March 9, while Daines, who has been campaigning much longer, has raised $9.3 million over the election.

Daines reported $5.7 million cash on hand in the last campaign finance report, to Bullock's $4.1 million in the bank.

Both candidates predicted a race dramatically colored by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It will be an election like nobody's ever seen before," Daines said. "The campaigns are taking a different kind of form. We have focused primarily on helping Montanans, because with the COVID pandemic and the economic crisis, we're spending all of our time focused on the crisis. It remains to be seen what the campaigns will actually look like, but we've got to stay focused on the job."

Bullock said the pandemic is part of the reason he's running for the Senate.