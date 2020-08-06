Bullock: Counties can opt for mail election

Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday that he'll let the state's counties decide on holding the November general election by mail, while expanding early voting and preserving options to cast a ballot in person.
"It only makes sense that we start preparing now to make sure no Montanans will have to choose between their vote and their health," Bullock said in a press conference Thursday. "They didn't have to in June and they shouldn't have to in November."
County elections officials and the Montana Association of Counties had called for the option to hold the vote by mail in a letter to Bullock at the end of July, raising ethical concerns about crowds gathering at polling places in a pandemic.
All 56 counties elected to hold the June 2 primary by mail following a similar directive from Bullock. A record number of people voted in that election, and turnout was nearly the highest it's ever been in a primary election.
Ballots were sent to all registered and active voters with pre-paid return envelopes in June, which county elections workers attributed to the high return rate.
Mail ballots would be sent by Oct. 9 for the general election, and again would be pre-paid, Bullock said in a press call Thursday.
This story will be updated.
