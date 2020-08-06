Bullock: Counties can opt for mail election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday that he'll let the state's counties decide on holding the November general election by mail, while expanding early voting and preserving options to cast a ballot in person.

"It only makes sense that we start preparing now to make sure no Montanans will have to choose between their vote and their health," Bullock said in a press conference Thursday. "They didn't have to in June and they shouldn't have to in November."

County elections officials and the Montana Association of Counties had called for the option to hold the vote by mail in a letter to Bullock at the end of July, raising ethical concerns about crowds gathering at polling places in a pandemic.