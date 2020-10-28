Bullock, Cooney test negative for COVID-19

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney have both tested negative for the novel coronavirus after a staff member in the governor's office tested positive for the virus.

The news came after Bullock's office canceled an event set for Wednesday at the state Capitol in Helena to discuss the open enrollment period for health insurance.

In an email to reporters Wednesday, press secretary Erin Loranger said neither Bullock or Cooney were considered close contacts of the staff member.

The staff member was tested after they showed symptoms of the virus and was not in the office this week. The email did not say when the staff member was tested or first felt sick.

"The governor is not a close contact of this individual and has not been in sustained in-person contact with the individual in the last two weeks," Loranger wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution, the governor took a test today, and the test came back negative."

The state's chief medical officer, Dr. Greg Holzman, determined that since Bullock is not a close contact and tested negative, he did not need to quarantine, Loranger wrote.

Bullock will "continue to be regularly tested over the next few days," Loranger wrote. Those results will be released.