Bullock-appointed judges await uncertain confirmation

"The first day I was in court I had 26 hearings and it just hasn’t stopped since," Ohman said in an interview Friday. "I have probably about over 20 jury trials scheduled in May. … If the office was vacant for months on end there would really be an issue with respect to peoples' civil matters being addressed in a timely fashion."

Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, which serves as the Legislature's vetting panel for judicial appointments. Regier said this week he is waiting to schedule the Bullock appointments for a committee hearing until SB 140 has been signed by the governor.

“If they don’t go through, then the (judicial nominating commission) process would start all over again,” Regier said this week.

If the three judges aren’t confirmed and SB 140 has been signed into law, then Gianforte will get to select the three himself to present to the Senate for confirmation.