Bullock agrees to 3 of 4 debates proposed by Daines

The U.S. Senate campaign for Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday it agreed to three debates out of the four proposed by his opponent, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.
Not even 24 hours after the June 2 primary, Daines proposed four debates in the general election.
Shane Scanlon, Daines' campaign manager, wrote in a letter to Bullock's campaign manager in June that the senator confirmed he would participate in debates hosted by the Montana Television Network, Montana PBS, the Montana Broadcasters Association and Montana Chamber of Commerce.
Bullock's campaign said at the time it had not been notified of those events from the organizers.
In Wednesday's letter, Bullock's campaign manager Megan Simpson said Bullock agreed to three debates — the Montana Broadcasters Association debate Aug. 8, the Montana PBS debate Sept. 28 and the Montana Television Network debate Oct. 10. It did not accept the Montana Chamber of Commerce debate.
"Debates are a critical way for Montanans to hear from Sen. Daines and Gov. Bullock and determine who will best represent Montana in Washington. We look forward to these meetings of ideas," Simpson wrote.
Daines' campaign criticized the Bullock campaign for only accepting three of the four debates to which the incumbent challenged the governor.
"When Steve Bullock ran for president he cried about not getting the opportunity to hit the debate stage. Now that Montanans are watching, he wants to debate as little as possible," campaign spokeswoman Julia Doyle said in an email.
