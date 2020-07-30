Bullock agrees to 3 of 4 debates proposed by Daines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Senate campaign for Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday it agreed to three debates out of the four proposed by his opponent, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Not even 24 hours after the June 2 primary, Daines proposed four debates in the general election.

Shane Scanlon, Daines' campaign manager, wrote in a letter to Bullock's campaign manager in June that the senator confirmed he would participate in debates hosted by the Montana Television Network, Montana PBS, the Montana Broadcasters Association and Montana Chamber of Commerce.

Bullock's campaign said at the time it had not been notified of those events from the organizers.

In Wednesday's letter, Bullock's campaign manager Megan Simpson said Bullock agreed to three debates — the Montana Broadcasters Association debate Aug. 8, the Montana PBS debate Sept. 28 and the Montana Television Network debate Oct. 10. It did not accept the Montana Chamber of Commerce debate.