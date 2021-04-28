Budget pieces fall into place as end of Legislature expected Thursday

According to the state health department, Medicaid in Montana has covered 5,614 abortion procedures over the last decade, at a cost of $2.4 million in federal and state funding.

Another amendment to the state budget adds 17 full-time equivalent positions to the judicial branch and Department of Justice for the implementation of recreational marijuana, as well as paying for other aspects of the program. That comes at a cost of $2.9 million over two years.

Another major piece of the state’s financial picture for the next four years is House Bill 632, which appropriates more than $1 billion in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March.

The legislation makes appropriations and sets up several commissions to review proposals for how funding will be spent. There are also provisions to allow the governor to make changes to the projects list, if one no longer qualifies or can’t be completed, during the interim when the Legislature is out of town. Notification to lawmakers is required.