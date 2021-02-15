Budget panel gives initial OK to $570 million infrastructure package, $102 million in bonds

HB 14 also proposes more than $12 million for the Treasure State Endowment Program, for water, wastewater and storm water projects. HB 11, the cash funding bill for that program, includes a $9.8 million appropriation for the highest-priority projects, plus $3.1 million for seven bridge projects.

An amendment to HB 14, proposed by Rep. Jim Hamilton, D-Bozeman, would have added $17.5 million in bond funding toward a new building at Montana State University Gallatin College. It was voted down.

But committee members did vote to restrict language authorizing general obligation bonds to limit the issuance of new debt to 10-year maturity dates, as opposed to a mix of bond types to be determined by the executive branch. Hamilton opposed the move as akin to “telling the doctor how to do heart surgery,” but Hopkins argued it was the legislative intent last session to provide more flexibility for future bond funding.

“The point here is that since we are adding a literal debt limit to the state of Montana, we didn’t want the actions of one Legislature to bind the hands of future legislatures,” Hopkins said.

Under the new bonding framework, the state’s debt is capped at 0.6% of the replacement value of the state’s buildings.