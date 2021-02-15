Budget panel gives initial OK to $570 million infrastructure package, $102 million in bonds

A state budget panel has proposed $570.2 million in infrastructure spending for the next biennium, including $102.2 million in bonding, to cover projects ranging from local wastewater upgrades to the completion of the Montana Heritage Center museum.
The 2019 session finally saw a break in a nearly decade-long stalemate between Republicans and Democrats who had been at odds over how to pay for both rural projects and big-ticket priorities in urban areas. A pair of bills passed that year established a framework for a mix of cash and general-obligation bonds that both sides found palatable.
Missoula Rep. Mike Hopkins, the Republican chairman of the joint Long-Range Planning Appropriations Subcommittee, was one of the main lawmakers who hammered out that system last session. This year he’s sponsoring House Bill 14, which contains the projects proposed to be funded with general obligation bonds.
“We tried to create for ourselves a roadmap to having a different type of discussion around infrastructure, one that was bound by fiscal sanity and reality,” he said during the subcommittee’s hearing on HB 14 last month. “That puts the emphasis where the emphasis should be, and that's on what the financial reality of the state of Montana is, what the need is out in the state of Montana for these kinds of projects.”
The subcommittee is tasked with working on nine different bills that authorize spending on programs ranging from IT security upgrades to cultural preservation grants to multimillion-dollar building construction projects. On Friday, the panel’s six members voted on proposed amendments to that legislation, which will later be considered by the full House Appropriations Committee.
Overall, they voted to increase the infrastructure package from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget request by $29.8 million, mostly due to a hike in the amount of bonding authorized in HB 14, which added $12 million to renovate the University of Montana Western’s Block Hall. The overall bond authorization would increase from $91.5 million to $102.2 million under the panel’s recommendations, which also included a $1.3 million reduction in the Treasure State Endowment Program.
Other big-ticket bonding projects in HB 14 include:
- $23 million for the Department of Labor and Industry’s veterinarian diagnostic and agricultural analytical laboratories.
- $25 million for the University of Montana’s Conservation and Science Lab.
- $11 million for UM’s Agricultural Experiment Station research centers and the wool lab.
- $6.5 million for the Department of Revenue to expand a liquor warehouse.
- $3.3 million for enclosed walkways for the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte
HB 14 also proposes more than $12 million for the Treasure State Endowment Program, for water, wastewater and storm water projects. HB 11, the cash funding bill for that program, includes a $9.8 million appropriation for the highest-priority projects, plus $3.1 million for seven bridge projects.
An amendment to HB 14, proposed by Rep. Jim Hamilton, D-Bozeman, would have added $17.5 million in bond funding toward a new building at Montana State University Gallatin College. It was voted down.
But committee members did vote to restrict language authorizing general obligation bonds to limit the issuance of new debt to 10-year maturity dates, as opposed to a mix of bond types to be determined by the executive branch. Hamilton opposed the move as akin to “telling the doctor how to do heart surgery,” but Hopkins argued it was the legislative intent last session to provide more flexibility for future bond funding.
“The point here is that since we are adding a literal debt limit to the state of Montana, we didn’t want the actions of one Legislature to bind the hands of future legislatures,” Hopkins said.
Under the new bonding framework, the state’s debt is capped at 0.6% of the replacement value of the state’s buildings.
This year’s infrastructure package also includes about $3.2 million in funding for the Montana Historic Preservation Grant Program. It was set up last session to give funding to museums and preservation projects in more rural, Republican-dominated areas in exchange for the Democrats’ longtime priority of securing funding for the Montana Heritage Center in Helena.
The budget committee Friday recommended increasing the Heritage Center appropriation for this biennium from $37 million to $41 million, in anticipation of cost overruns. That project is funded by part of the proceeds from a hike in the state’s accommodations tax approved in 2019.
“Because of some of the nexus to Covid that we’ve seen in terms of construction costs, we’ve also requested an increase in the cost of that project up to $41 million,” Jason Harlow, with the governor’s budget office, told the subcommittee Friday.
But Hamilton, one of two Democrats on the budget panel, said he expects that estimate is overly optimistic, and supported allowing those accommodations tax dollars to continue flowing to the project through 2025, as originally planned. Republicans have proposed pulling that sunset back to 2024, as laid out in the bill that passed in 2019.
“I think the project is going to need more than $4 million, and I believe that if we had left it alone and let the accommodations tax collections go on longer, they would have had more money,” Hamilton said in an interview after the committee’s meeting Friday.
The committee will meet Wednesday to finalize its proposed amendments, which will then head to the full House Appropriations Committee for consideration.