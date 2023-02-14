The beleaguered St. Mary’s-Milk River Irrigation Project would get a $53 million injection from Montana’s $2.5 billion budget surplus, under a proposal that won bipartisan support in a budget committee Tuesday.

The recommended change to House Bill 6 secured a 5-1 vote from the appropriations subcommittee focused on infrastructure. It is nonbinding and will need a vote from the full House Appropriations Committee to actually get added to the legislation.

The irrigation system needs $200 million in repairs. A critical piece of the project’s infrastructure failed in 2020. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, has been working to secure $100 million in federal funding to replace a diversion dam crucial to the project.

Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, brought the amendment to use $53 million from the general fund to replace siphons that carry water across a pair of coulees on the Hi-Line. He argued the work is needed to prevent another catastrophe, should a similar infrastructure failure should occur when the reservoirs are full.

“If it breaks when there’s water in there, you’re gonna have erosion like you wouldn’t believe,” Lang said in an interview.

Despite the bipartisan support, the lone dissenting vote was one of the top two Republicans in the Legislature, House Speaker Matt Regier.

“My thought process was it’s a lot of money, and we are spending the surplus over and over again,” Regier, of Kalispell, said after the committee meeting, referring to billions of dollars in competing spending proposals moving through the Legislature.

State tax revenues over the past two years have far exceeded projections, due in large part to heavy federal spending in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans, who control both the Legislature and the governor’s office, have advanced a spending package that, if passed in its current form, would erase $1 billion of that surplus.

And other proposals that have the backing of the governor’s office and at least some of the legislative leadership would carve out hundreds of millions more for other programs and funds.

The joint infrastructure committee also voted to recommend several other amendments on bills that appropriate money for everything from dams and bridges to cultural and historic preservation projects.

On a 5-1 vote, the committee recommended a $1 million increase to House Bill 12, which funds the Historic Preservation Grant Program. Half of that money would go toward completion of the Blackfeet Heritage Center.

By a unanimous vote, the committee concurred with a request by Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, to amend to House Bill 11, which lays out funding for the Montana Coal Endowment Program. The amendment would add another $3 million for regional water systems, to reflect higher-than-expected revenues for regional water systems.

The committee also green-lighted Fitzpatrick’s request to add $100,000 to House Bill 6, which appropriates money for the $115 million renewable resource grant program. It would fund water and wastewater infrastructure for a workforce housing collaboration between the state and the city of Anaconda.

Fitzpatrick said he’s been working with the governor’s office to bring more affordable housing to the city as part of an effort to solve workforce shortages in the nearby prison and state hospital.